Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

In 2018, the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
Revenue
Products/Brand Offerings
Company Highlights
Bumrungrad International Hospital
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Christus Muguerza Hospital
WorldMed Assist
Mednamaste
Global Medical Tourism Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cosmetic Surgery Treatment
Dental Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedic Treatment
Cancer Treatment
Market segment by Application, split into
Adult
Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Outbound Medical Tourism Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
