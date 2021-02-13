Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market:

Global veterinary dermatology drugs market is projected to expand at robust growth rate over the forecast period.

Veterinary profession has experienced a dramatic shift from the past few decades. Several demographic and socioeconomic factors have contributed to drastic changes, including livestock, food production, social attitudes, urbanization, increased adoption of companion animals are expected fuel the veterinary dermatology drugs market over the forecast period.

Atopic dermatitis is the common cause of itching in companion animals. Atopy is genetically determined predisposition to become allergic to airborne pollens such as weeds, grass, trees, house dust, and molds. In companion animals dogs, cats atopic dermatitis is most common cause of chewing, biting, rubbing as well as chronic skin and ear infections. Surge in the prevalence of chronic skin disorders anticipated to boost the market revenue size.

Increasing demand for farm animal and poultry sector is expected to boost the veterinary dermatology drugs market. Rising awareness regarding various dermatological disorders and treatment methods, favorable government initiatives in order to increase farm animal production are expected to create demand for veterinary dermatology drugs market in future.

Veterinary dermatology drugs market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, animal type, end user.

Based on product type, veterinary dermatology drugs market has been segmented into the following:

Antibiotics

NSAIDS

Veterinary antifungal drugs

Others

Based on animal type, veterinary dermatology drugs market has been segmented into the following:

Food Animal

Small Animal

Equine

Others

Based on end user, veterinary dermatology drugs market has been segmented into the following:

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary clinics

Others

Animals are susceptible to numerous chronic skin disorders. Some skin tumours can be treated using medical therapy or cryotherapy. Skin disorders can be occurring by various agents such as allergens, burns, external irritants, trauma (Viral, bacterial, fungal, other parasitic).

Evolution of chronic skin diseases and increased mergers & acquisitions to offer better products are able to offer novel products to the market. Rising awareness among the pet lovers and increased health checkups are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Geographically market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

U.S. veterinary dermatology drugs market is expected to dominate revenue share over the forecast period due to increased pet ownership and availability of adequate veterinary healthcare infrastructure have a profound positive impact on the market. For instance, 62% of US households are having a companion animal, equating to 72.9 million homes.

Germany veterinary dermatology drugs market is anticipated to grow at modest growth rate over the forecast period, increased awareness is creating demand for veterinary dermatology drugs market.

Emerging nations China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia are witnessing higher rates of pet adoption due to demographics changes, rising disposable income are few factors.

China veterinary dermatology drugs market is expanding at significant growth rate, owing to rising companion animal adoption, and spending on veterinary healthcare are majorly driving the market.

Rising disposable income coupled with rising veterinary healthcare infrastructure are expected to accelerate the Indian veterinary dermatology drugs market size.

Middle East countries are majorly driven by increasing pet adoption coupled with rising veterinary spending.

Global Veterinary dermatology drugs market is dominated by key players such as Zoetis Inc., Elanco, Merial, Bayer Animal Health, Virbac S.A., IDEXX Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A.

