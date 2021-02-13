Global Dental Caries Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

The scientific term dental caries is known for the tooth decay or cavities. Tooth decays are generally caused by the specific endogenous bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus. Dental Caries occurs by the production of acid that later destroys the layer and enamel of the tooth. The bacteria continues to grow to produce acid that gets into the inner layer of the tooth if the decay is not removed on time. In the U.S, approximately 90% young adults suffering with dental caries, and out of all dentate adults approximately 94% suffer from coronal caries. According to the estimation of WHO, on a global basis, 200,335,280 teeth were either having decays decayed, filled or missing among the age group.

Growth of the dental caries treatment market is due to increase in sugar-based medication and lifestyle changes. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the cases of dental caries are declining due to increase in awareness and growing self-health care in the developed countries. The increase in number of dental awareness is one of the latest trends increasing dental caries treatment market are the hampering the dental caries market. The increase in caries commonly occurs in the children, lower socioeconomic group, and the new immigrants.

Dental Caries Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of product type, drug class, end-user and geography

On the basis of product type, dental caries treatment market is segmented as:

Dental Restoration

Indirect Restoration

Direct Restoration

Dental Reconstruction

Dentures

Implants

Abutments

Crowns

Bridges

Endodontic

Permanent Sealers

Files

Obturator Devices

Others

Infection Control

On the basis of drug class, dental caries market is segmented as:

Antimicrobial Peptides

Expectorants

Probiotics

Oral Corticosteroids

On the basis of end-user, dental caries market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Owing to increase in dental caries prevalence, the dental caries market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The antimicrobial peptides are expected to hold maximum share in the overall treatment market for the dental caries owing to its high effectiveness. New technologies that are evolving in the market such as mineral-binding micellar drug delivery system are developed which binds to the tooth surface and releases the encapsulated drug. The investment of companies in developing such technologies are also expected to contribute maximum share in the dental caries market during the forecast period. Advancements such as usage of CAD/CAM technologies in dental implant technologies expected to boost the dental caries treatment market.

Based on geographical regions, dental caries market is segmented as five key regions: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America expected to contribute more for dental caries treatment market due to prevalence rates of dental caries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in North America 90% of the people are diagnosed with dental caries. Factors such as lack of knowledge and lack of awareness among people about the prevention will hamper the market growth in regions like Asia-pacific.

Some of the market players in the dental caries treatment market includes Sanofi (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.S.), Dr.Reddy’s Lab (India), Novartis AG. (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Inc., (U.S.), Straumann AG (Switzerland), and Henry-Schein Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

In 2017, Neocis Inc received U.S. FDA approval to market Yomi, robotic guide for dental implants

In 2016, Dental Evolutions Inc. introduced Implanova system the first self-grafting, and self-osteomizing dental implant system

In 2008, Manhattan Scientifics and Albuquerque, N.M. received U.S. FDA approval for its super strong titanium metal dental implant

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

