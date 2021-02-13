Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Drastic reduction of total RBC count is called as anaemia. It is also defined as the inability of carrying the appropriate amounts of oxygen by blood. Sickle cell diseases are the type of blood disorders which are genetically inherited. Sickle-cell anaemia is the common type of SCD in which sickle-shaped cell is formed. Generally, sickle cell disease starts taking shape at the early age i.e., within a year after birth which leads to several health issues like attacks of pain which are also called as the sickle-cell crisis, limbs swelling, bacterial infections etc. Chronic pain can be developed along with the age. Sickle-cell diseases arise when an individual inherited by abnormal copies of Hg gene from each parent.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Green-Roof-Updates-News-and-Data-2025-01-29

Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sickle cell anaemia in the developed, developing as well as underdeveloped economies. In addition to this unmet needs are highly available, a rise in product pipelines for the treatment of SCD is anticipated to pose great demand for the market. Sickle cell disease treatment market is propelled by rising support by the regulatory bodies and government in the form of investments, fast-track approvals for the discovery of newer treatments. Sickle cell anaemia treatment market is restrained by slow adoption of treatments due to the cost associated with it, the absence of a permanent cure for this disease and complications associated with treatment.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1936113

Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy, drug class, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of disease type, the global Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market treatment is segmented as:

ALSO READ : https://wiseguy737804516.wordpress.com/2021/01/29/green-roof-size-status-and-forecast-2025/

Sickle beta thalassemia

Sickle haemoglobin C disease

Sickle cell anaemia

Others

On the basis of therapy, the global Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is segmented as:

Bone Marrow Transplant

Blood Transfusion

Gene Therapy

ALSO READ : http://wiseguy89.alltdesign.com/green-roof-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2025-17996109

On the basis of the drug class, the global Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Analgesics

Antimetabolite (Hydroxyurea)

Others

ALSO READ : https://www.strava.com/athletes/77428014/posts/14257934

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Burgeoning prevalence of sickle cell disease has expected to drive the market. As per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, about 100,000 individuals in U.S. are affected by the sickle cell diseases. Black or the African Americans are commonly more susceptible to sickle cell diseases. One in thirteen babies who belongs to the black race are born with SCD’s. Researchers have moved ahead to treat SCD by antibiotics to genome level. Researchers from the Stanford School of Medicine corrected the genes successfully which are carrying a gene for SCD and transplanted them with the healthy cells. With the help of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat technique (CRISPR), researchers have replaced the SCD cell genes with one which doesn’t carry those genes. In 2016, Infosys has donated USD 1.11 million for the stem cell research to develop gene therapies for the disorders like haemophilia and sickle cell disease.

Based on the geographical regions, a global Sickle Cell Diseases Treatment Market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is dominating the sickle cell anaemia treatment market due to the increase in activities in R&D, high accessibility of developed healthcare infrastructure and high reimbursement policies are attributing for the growth of the SCD treatment market in the region. Owing to the high prevalence rate of disease in Asia Pacific and African regions is favouring the growth of SCD treatment market. Asia-Pacific is one of the speedy growing markets due to the funding of the various industry players for stem cell research

Some of the sickle cell disease treatment providers are Biogen (U.S.), Gamida Cell (Israel), Genetix Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Sangamo Biosciences (U.S.), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Acceleron Pharma (U.S.), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Emmaus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.).

In July 2017, Emmaus Medical Inc. Endari (L-glutamine oral powder) received U.S. FDA approval to treat the patients with age of five years and older having sickle cell disease

In 2016 Novartis AG acquired Selexys Pharmaceuticals in order to expand product offerings related to blood disorders and diseases

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

https://thedailychronicle.in/