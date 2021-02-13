Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Portable ultrasound is an imaging medical device uses the high-frequency sound waves to visualize the internal body organs. Portable ultrasound devices incorporate wireless features such as bluetooth and near-field communication to deliver sophisticated home-based healthcare for patients. Such wireless devices help increase mobility, connectivity, and portability. The portable ultra sound device contains a probe for the transmission of high-frequency ultrasonic sound waves into the patient’s body. These high-frequency sound waves reflected by body organs into the probe and are transmitted to a display and generate the image by using echoes. The portable ultrasound machine system is used to visualize kidneys, liver, human foetus, heart, blood vessels, and other internal organs. Major technological development in the portable ultrasound devices is increasing device ruggedness. These devices are commonly used in wide range of areas including emergency medicine, musculoskeletal imaging etc.

Portable ultrasound devices market is growing at a significant CAGR due to the increase in the geriatric population and rising in the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and various cardiovascular diseases. Increase in the spectrum of applications, and technology advancement in the manufacturing of portable ultrasound devices (3D and 4D) are the key drivers affecting the growth of portable ultrasound devices market. Similarly, increase in public-private partnership investments, rise in preference for minimally or non-invasive therapeutic and diagnostic techniques, higher healthcare expenditures might fuel the growth of portable ultrasound devices market. Moreover, increase in diagnostic imaging procedures by using ultrasound device, and increase in awareness for early disease detection are expected to boost the growth of portable ultrasound devices market. However, high cost for the portable ultrasound devices, risk of patient data storage, lack of skilled and experienced sonographers, and stringent regulatory policies for product approval are hamper the portable ultrasound devices market growth.

The portable ultrasound devices market is segmented based on the device type, application, technology, and end users.

Based on device type, the portable ultrasound devices market is segmented into the following:

Bedside devices

Trolley/cart based devices

Handheld devices

Based on application, the portable ultrasound devices market is segmented into the following:

Traditional areas

Radiology

Gynaecology

Cardiology

Urology

Others

Emerging areas

Emergency medicine

Anaesthesiology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Based on the technology, the portable ultrasound devices market is segmented into the following:

Diagnostics portable ultrasound devices

2D, 3D, and 4D technology

Doppler technology

Therapeutics portable ultrasound devices

Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy

High-intensity focused ultrasound

Based on the end-user, the portable ultrasound devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

Surgical centres

Ambulatory care centres

Others

Nowadays, the portable ultrasound devices market is in the flourishing stage with several local and international players are actively involved in the development of portable ultrasound devices. Launching of new products with advanced technology, approvals for new products from various administrative bodies such as U.S. FDA and EMEA, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations are might fuel the growth of portable ultrasound devices market. For instance, in December 2011, Fujifilm’s acquired Sonosite for the development of high-quality imaging technologies and pioneering point-of-care expertise to drive next generation medical imaging solutions. Similarly, in May 2015, GE healthcare launched a new portable ultrasound system which is designed for frontline healthcare workers to help improve maternal health in developing regions; the device will enable clinicians to provide care to their patients even in the most remote of settings.

Geographically, portable ultrasound devices market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Europe expected to hold a largest share in the portable ultrasound devices market attributed to increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders, rise in the demand for advanced ultrasound systems, and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure expected to propel the portable ultrasound devices market. However, the Asia-Pacific holds a significant growth over the forecast period owing to, increase in the awareness about the ultrasound procedures and rise in the healthcare expenditure on are driving the growth of portable ultrasound devices market. In addition, the rapidly growing aging population in also helps the market players to invest in Asia-Pacific countries, which could contribute the growth of portable ultrasound devices market.

Some of the players in portable ultrasound devices market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Analogic Corporation (U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), General Electric Corporation (U.S.), and Mindray Medical International Ltd (China) to name a few.

In 2017, Philips acquired tomtec, a clinical applications and imaging Software Company to strengthen its ultrasound business

In 2014, Analogic introduced the new Flex Focus 400 exp ultrasound system designed for point-of-care applications including anaesthesia, pain management, musculoskeletal and emergency medicine

