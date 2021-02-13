Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Glioblastoma multiforme is the high-grade glioma and potent malignant brain tumor that affects glial cells. Glioblastoma multiforme contains the complexly differentiated neoplastic astrocytes which are the subtype of central nervous system. Glioblastoma multiforme is different from the anaplastic astrocytoma due to the presence of hyperplastic blood vessels and necrotic tissue. The glioblastoma multiforme is diagnosed by using the imaging modules namely, positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT). Glioblastoma multiforme is classified into two types namely, gliosarcoma and giant cell glioblastoma. Gliomas are the tumors emerge from glial cells and might occur in brain or the spinal cord. The common symptoms observed in the patients suffering from glioblastoma multiforme include nausea, headache, seizure, memory loss, and hemiparesis, among others.

The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the geriatric population, and changes in the lifestyle. The increase in alcohol consumption, a rise in malaria prevalence, and the increase in the incidence of seizures are the key factors driving the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. Furthermore, increase in research and development in gene therapy, molecular biotechnology for the treatment of CNS associated disorders, urgent need of alternative treatment procedures due to the resistance of glioma cells to conventional therapies are anticipated to boost the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market over the forecast period. However, major restraints of the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are current treatment therapies such as radiation and chemotherapy does not prevent tumour recurrence that causes death in glioblastoma multiforme patients. Similarly, high expenditure for the genomics-based research, less number of drugs available in the market, and the high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is segmented based on the drug type, and end user

Based on the drug type, glioblastoma multiforme treatment market has segmented into the following:

Temozolomide

Bevacozumab

carmustine

Radiosensitizers

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the glioblastoma treatment drug market has segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Increase in prevalence of brain tumours (According to U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) glioblastoma multiforme is considered as the most aggressive form of brain cancer with 15.4% of all primary brain tumours and about 60% – 75% of all astrocytoma) driving the growth of glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. Moreover, various drugs under clinical trials like CDX-110 (manufactured by Celldex Therapeutics) (Phase 3) and DCVax (Northwest Biotherapeutics) (Phase 3) expected to fuel growth of glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. Rising product approvals from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also expected to drive revenue of glioblastoma treatment market. For instance, in March 2005, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved temozolomide (Temodar) capsules, developed by Schering Corporation (Merck & Co., Inc.) to treat newly diagnosed patients with glioblastoma multiforme disease associated with radiotherapy and then as maintenance treatment. Similarly, entry of generics into the market also increases the growth of glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. For instance, in 2013, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. entered the market with the generic version of temozolomide.

Geographically, the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific North America region growth is attributed to increase in the prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme disease (According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with primary malignant tumours of the brain and spinal cord out of which gliomas accounted for the highest rate of incidence), investments in research and development, and increasing CNS cancers in aging population. Company’s betting heavily on research activities due to lack of drugs to treat glioblastoma multiforme in the market. Similarly, National Brain Tumour Society, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, and American Brain Tumour Association are the health organizations engaged in raising awareness about glioblastoma multiforme leads to the growth of glioblastoma multiforme treatment market over the forecast period. Europe glioblastoma multiforme treatment market revenue growth is driven by increase in geriatric population, change in lifestyle and increase in research and development activities by various pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period as a result of improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of glioblastoma multiforme treatment. Furthermore, extensive use of genomic profiling in bioinformatics technology by the research and development firms in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the treatment market for nervous carcinoma by discovering the new drug targets.

Some of the players in glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Israel), Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (India), F. Hoffmann-Le Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbvie, Inc. (U.S.), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Exellixis, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd. (China), Apogenix (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and Vascular Biogenics (Israel) to name a few.

In August 2015, VBL Therapeutics announced the first patient dosed in pivotal Phase 3 trial of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma

In July 2015, CANbridge Life Sciences acquired license for to develop, manufacture and commercialize Apogenix’s APG101 onco-immunotherapy in glioblastoma for China

