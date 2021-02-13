Global Digital Asset Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Digital Asset Management Software Market Report. The growth sectors of the Digital Asset Management Software Market Report are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The digital asset management software is growing rapidly, evolving pervasively mainly due to the extensive uptake of DAM solutions by the increasing number of companies, worldwide. Moreover, factors such as the huge technological advancements that allow rapid deployment of services of these low-cost solutions escalate the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the pace at which the market is climbing up pervasively, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global digital asset management software market will garner exponential accruals by 2022, registering a striking CAGR throughout the forecasting period (2016 – 2022).

Due to the more intuitive services that on-cloud deployment offers in comparison with the on-premise, such as drag-and-drop functionality, mobile accessibility, and others, enterprises are rapidly shifting to cloud-based offerings from on-premise solutions

Industries are gradually focusing on the digital platform to market their products. The popularity of the Internet and the widespread use of smart, connected, and mobile devices alongside the increasing online usages are encouraging the businesses to consider DAM solutions as an add-on factor to boost business development initiatives.

The media & entertainment sector has already been using digital asset management software solutions to manage massive digital content. Enterprises continue to leverage the DAM solutions with technologies such as next-generation interactive services, SEO, and mobility.

Global Digital Asset Management Software Market – Segmentations

The report has been segmented into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Deployment : On-cloud, On-premise, and others.

By End-Users : BFSI, Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing industry among and other industries.

By Organizational Size : SMEs (Small organizations & Medium organizations) and large organizations.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Digital Asset Management Software Regional Analysis

The North American region is expected to continue leading the global DAM software market for creating a larger revenue pocket. Factors such as the high adoption rate of cloud technology, technological development, and the presence of several key players that can offer cutting-edge technologies substantiate the market growth in the region.

Besides, substantial investments transpired into the field alongside the governmental initiatives towards growing environmental concerns such as save paper, green earth, and others are fostering the growth of the regional market. The U.S. and Canada heading with the increasing technological advancements and the uptake of this software are dominating the North American DAM software market.

Moreover, the augmenting uptake of DAM tools in some of the burgeoning sectors such as Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and Media & Entertainment are providing a significant impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of a well-established infrastructure in the region that allows rapid implementation of advanced technologies, propels the growth of the market.

The digital asset management software market in the European region is expected to account for the second-largest market, following the North American market closely. Factors supporting the growth of the regional market include the augmenting demand and uptake of this solution in various sectors. Besides, the resurging economy in the region is playing a vital role in the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the high uptake of technology, is rapidly emerging as a profitable market for the digital asset management software. The market has been valuing greatly over the past few years which is likely to continue further over the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing urbanization alongside some of the burgeoning sectors such as the healthcare and entertainment led by the improving economy that is increasing consumers’ purchasing power in the region, the DAM software market in the APAC is expected to witness a healthy growth over the assessment period.

China and India are predominantly leading the regional market, attracting the international players to the region.

