Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Scope and Market Size
Healthcare Payer Solutions market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare Payer Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claims Management Solutions
Payment Management Solutions
Provider Network Management Solutions
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Provider
Healthcare Payer
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Healthcare Payer Solutions market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Healthcare Payer Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)
Aetna, Inc. (U.S.)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)
Mckesson Corporation (U.S.)
Verisk Health (U.S.)
Zeomega, Inc. (U.S.)
eClinicalWorks, Inc. (U.S.)
NextGen Healthcare (U.S.)