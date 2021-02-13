Global Short Term Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Short-term insurance is insurance that can be purchased for a short period of time as opposed the typical annual policy; it is meant to meet the temporary insurance needs of those who purchase it. The main difference between short-term and long-term insurance is simply how long a contract will last. The Insurance term is usually up to 12 months
In 2018, the global Short Term Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Short Term Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Term Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
UnitedHealthcare
OUTsurance
National General
The IHC Group
Cuvva
Aviva
PSG Konsult Ltd
State Farm
National Health Insurance Company
SBI Holdings
Santam
USAA
Lidwala Insurance
Liberty Mutual
Chubb
CPIC
AIG
VIVA VIDA
Aeon Life
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Product
By Term
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Group
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Short Term Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Short Term Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
