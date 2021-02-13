Global Short Term Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Short-term insurance is insurance that can be purchased for a short period of time as opposed the typical annual policy; it is meant to meet the temporary insurance needs of those who purchase it. The main difference between short-term and long-term insurance is simply how long a contract will last. The Insurance term is usually up to 12 months

In 2018, the global Short Term Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Short Term Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Term Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

UnitedHealthcare

OUTsurance

National General

The IHC Group

Cuvva

Aviva

PSG Konsult Ltd

State Farm

National Health Insurance Company

SBI Holdings

Santam

USAA

Lidwala Insurance

Liberty Mutual

Chubb

CPIC

AIG

VIVA VIDA

Aeon Life

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By Product

By Term

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Short Term Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Short Term Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Short Term Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

