Global Set-Top Box Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Global Set-Top Box Market: By Product Type (Internet Protocol TV, Digital Terrestrial Television, Satellite, Cable, Over-The-Top Content, and Others), By Content Quality (High Definition, Standard Definition and 4K. By Service [Managed Services (Testing, Repairing, Screening), Interaction Services (Video on Demand, High-Speed Internet Television and Video Conferencing)], By End-User – Commercial and Residential, and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Selection of set-top box has been wide-spread as of late. Different variables are connected with the upsurge of set-top box market. Besides, expanding reasonableness of brilliant TV combined with the quick expansion of HD channels is additionally affecting the market development. The ascent of over the top (OTT) administrations has enabled watchers to view substance of their decision without paying any extra sum. Such factors are thinking about positively the market. Factors, for example, quick selection of virtual and augmeneted reality (VR and AR), IoT integration and developing per-capita income are supporting the development of the market in Asia-Pacific. The global set-top box market is required to display a compound yearly development rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the conjecture time frame (2017-2023). The market is probably going to achieve a valuation of USD 26,630.4 million.

Market segmentation

The global set-top box market is classified on the basis of its content quality, product type, services, end-user and regional demand. On the basis of its Content Quality, the market is divided into Standard Definition, High Definition, and 4K. Based on its Product Type, the market is segmented into Digital Terrestrial Television, Internet Protocol (IP) TV, Satellite, Over-The-Top Content (OTT), Cable, and Others. Based on its Services, the market is categorized into Interactive Services (Video on Demand, Video Conferencing and High-Speed Internet Television), and Managed Services (Testing, Repairing, Screening). On the basis of its End-User, the market is divided into Residential and Commercial.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global set-top box market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Sagemcom SAS, Technicolor SA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Google LLC, are some of the major players in the global set-top box market.

