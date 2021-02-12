Crackstreams UFC 258 Free Channel: Usman vs. Burns Live Stream Reddit Buffstreams Online MMA Fight Coverage

How to watch UFC 258 live stream and TV channel for Usman v Burns. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns face each other in the main bout at UFC 258 live on BT Sport and ESPN+ and we’ve got all the TV and live stream details.

UFC 258 kicks off this weekend with Kamaru Usman up against Gilbert Burns in a firecracker match-up in the main event.

Nigerian superstar Usman has a tight grip on the UFC Welterweight Championship after claiming it from Tyron Woodley in March 2019, and defending it against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal since then.

Usman has won 16 consecutive fights, adding up to his outstanding 17-1 record, but Burns will be hoping to upset the odds and make the most of his title shot.

Brazilian star Burns’ most recent victory came over Woodley, and while his string of bouts haven’t come against the same calibre of fighter as Usman, this is a terrific opportunity to prove his credentials at the top table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 258 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 258 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 258 event will begin at 1am (UK time) on Sunday 14th February 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 258 on in the UK?

UFC 258 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

Live stream UFC 258 online

You can watch UFC 258 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 258 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 258 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 258 held?

UFC 258 will take place at the UFC Apex facility, the new headquarters for the company which has boasted a number of big fights during lockdown.

UFC 258 fight card

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) v Gilbert Burns – Welterweight

Maycee Barber v Alexa Grasso – Women’s Flyweight

Kelvin Gastelum v Ian Heinisch – Middleweight

Maki Pitolo v Julian Marquez – Middleweight

Bobby Green v Jim Miller – Lightweight

Preliminary card

Rodolfo Viera v Anthony Hernandez – Middleweight

Belal Muhammad v Dhiego Lima – Welterweight

Polyana Viana v Mallory Martin – Women’s Strawweight

Andre Ewell v Chris Gutiérrez – Catchweight

Early preliminary card

Ricky Simon v Brian Kelleher – Featherweight

Gabriel Green v Philip Rowe – Welterweight

Gillian Robertson v Miranda Maverick – Women’s Flyweight

