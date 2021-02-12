European commission lifts GDP forecasts but warns of Brexit damage – as it happened

Wall Street has opened near record highs, amid hopes of more fiscal stimulus. The major European stock markets are also pushing higher, while the FTSE 100 index in London is flat.
Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, jumped more than 8% to a new all-time high of $48,481 after Bank of New York Mellon said that it will begin financing bitcoin and other digital currencies.
AstraZeneca expects to double monthly production of its Covid-19 vaccine to 200m by April, from more than 100m now. Its target is to make 3bn doses this year, with India’s Serum Institute manufacturing a big chunk for poorer countries. Unlike some rivals such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca is supplying the vaccine at cost during this pandemic.
Britain’s biggest drugmaker and Oxford university want to adapt the vaccine to tackle new Covid-19 strains and hope to have a new jab available by the autumn. The vaccine remains effective against the original virus and at least one variant, first discovered in Kent, England. But preliminary findings in a small-scale trial prompted South Africa to limit its use while it ascertains its efficacy against the variant that emerged there.
AstraZeneca also released strong 2020 results, with sales hitting nearly $27bn, boosted by its cancer treatments.
The European Commission said it sees “light at the end of the tunnel” after a tough winter. It is predicting that the euorozone and EU economies will return to their pre-crisis levels of output earlier than expected in the autumn, assuming that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will allow governments to relax restrictions in the spring.
But Brexit will damage the economic recovery, costing the EU 0.5% of economic growth and the UK more than four times as much, 2.25%, by the end of next year, Brussels warned.
Royal Mail delivered more parcels than ever during the Christmas quarter of the year amid lockdowns across the UK, but the company apologised for disruptions to service that it blamed on Covid-19 absences.
Shell has vowed to accelerate its plan to become a net-zero carbon energy company by 2050, but will continue to grow its gas business by more than 20% in the next few years.
More than a quarter of adults in the UK have been left financially vulnerable as the fallout from Covid-19 drives more people into debt, according to the UK’s financial regulator.
Thank you for reading. We’ll be back tomorrow. Stay safe! – JK
Updated at 3.12pm GMT
Wall Street has opened higher, near record highs, amid hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while the FTSE 100 index in London is flat, and European markets are pushing higher.
- Dow Jones up 31 points, or 0.1%, at 31,469
- S&P 500 up 10 points, or 0.27%, at 3,920
- Nasdaq up 75 points, or 0.54%, at 14,048
- UK’s FTSE 100 up 0.01% at 6,524
- Germany’s Dax up 0.73% at 14,034
- France’s CAC up 0.17% at 5,680
- Italy’s FTSE MiB up 0.34% at 23,343
Bitcoin hits new record high; BNY Mellon to offer bitcoin services
Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, has jumped more than 8% to a new all-time high of $48,481 after Bank of New York Mellon said that it will begin financing bitcoin and other digital currencies. It has formed a new division to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.
Opec cuts oil demand forecast again
Global demand for oil will bounce back more slowly than expected this year, the Opec oil cartel predicted today in its monthly report. Demand is now forecast to rise by 5.79m barrels per day to 96.05m bpd, 110,000 bpd lower than a month ago.
The prospect of weaker demand has already prompted the oil cartel and its allies, a group known as Opec+ that includes Russia, to slow plans to increase output. Iraq said yesterday that Opec+ is likely to stick to current production cuts in March.
Like the International Energy Agency, which also released a report his morning, Opec expects demand for crude to recover in the second half of the year, assuming successful vaccination campaigns allow governments to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Opec said in the report:
While the global economy is showing signs of a healthy recovery in 2021, oil demand is currently lagging, but is forecast to pick up in the second half of 2021.
Claims remain above their 665,000 peak hit during the financial crisis and great recession of 2007-2009. They are, however, well below the record 6.867m reported last March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday that the “improvement in labor market conditions stalled” in the past few months because of a resurgence in coronavirus infections, which weighed heavily on restaurants and shops.
Other government data last Friday (non-farm payrolls) showed that the economy created only 49,000 jobs in January after losing 227,000 in December.
Reuters reports:
But there is cause for cautious optimism. Reported new coronavirus cases in the United States dropped 25% last week, the biggest fall since the pandemic hit the nation. Infections have now fallen for four consecutive weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.
Should the trend continue and the distribution of vaccines broaden out, that could allow more businesses to reopen.
President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion recovery package on top of nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government in late December could also support the labor market. The economy has recovered 12.3 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic.
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated employment would not return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024. Millions of jobless Americans are experiencing long spells of unemployment.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged lower last week, according to data from the US Labor Department.
Initial jobless claims in the US fell to 793,000 in the week to 6 February, compared with 812,000 in the previous week, while the overall number of claims remained high at 4.54m. Wall Street had forecast a reading of 757,000.
Updated at 1.42pm GMT
1d ago 13:03
Lunchtime summary
The stock markets are flat to slightly positive, amid fears about the spread of new Covid-19 strains.
AstraZeneca, which has developed a coronavirus vaccine with Oxford University and been involved in ‘vaccine wars’ with the EU over supply issues, said today that it expects to double monthly vaccine production to 200m by April, from more than 100m now.
Britain’s biggest drugmaker and the university want to adapt the vaccine to tackle new Covid-19 variants and hope to have a new jab available by the autumn. AstraZeneca also released strong 2020 results, with sales hitting nearly $27bn, boosted by its cancer treatments.
The European Commission sees “light at the end of the tunnel” after a challenging winter. It is predicting that the euorozone and EU economies will return to their pre-crisis levels of output earlier than expected in the autumn, as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will allow governments to ease restrictions in the spring.
But Brexit will damage the economic recovery, costing the EU 0.5% of economic growth and the UK more than four times as much, 2.25%, by the end of next year, Brussels warned.
Shell has vowed to accelerate its plan to become a net-zero carbon energy company by 2050, but will continue to grow its gas business by more than 20% in the next few years.
More than a quarter of adults in the UK have been left financially vulnerable as the fallout from Covid-19 drives more people into debt, according to the UK’s financial regulator.
Updated at 2.22pm GMT
1d ago 11:52
EC: Brexit to cost EU 0.5% of GDP and UK 2.25% by end 2022
Brexit will damage the EU’s economic recovery over the next couple of years, the European Commission also said – but the impact will be felt far more acutely by the UK.
Reuters reports:
Britain’s exit from the European Union will cost the bloc around 0.5% of economic growth over the next 24 months, but Brexit will be more than four times more painful for the United Kingdom, the European Commission said on Thursday.
Britain left the EU at the end of January last year, but kept its full access to the 27-nation bloc’s single market until the end of 2020, when it was replaced by a trade agreement.
“For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% for the UK,” the Commission said.
The EU-UK trade deal covers goods, services, investment, competition, subsidies, tax transparency, air and road transport, energy and sustainability, fisheries, data protection, and social security coordination. In goods trade, the agreement sets zero tariffs and zero quotas on all goods complying with the appropriate rules of origin – a more trade-friendly option than standard trading terms under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
“Compared to the ‘WTO assumption’ that was modelled in the autumn forecast, the EU-UK FTA reduces this negative impact for the EU on average by about a third and for the UK by about a quarter,” the Commission said.
But the Commission also said that while there were no tariffs and quotas on goods, there were significant non-tariffs barriers for trade in both goods and services.
“In sum, while the FTA improves the situation as compared to an outcome with no trade agreement between the EU and the UK, it cannot come close to matching the benefits of the trading relations provided by EU membership,” the Commission said.
Updated at 12.14pm GMT
1d ago 11:42
And Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy said:
Europeans are living through challenging times. We remain in the painful grip of the pandemic, its social and economic consequences all too evident. Yet there is, at last, light at the end of the tunnel.
As increasing numbers are vaccinated over the coming months, an easing of containment measures should allow for a strengthening rebound over the spring and summer. The EU economy should return to pre-pandemic GDP levels in 2022, earlier than previously expected – though the output lost in 2020 will not be recouped so quickly, or at the same pace across our Union.
This forecast is subject to multiple risks, related for instance to new variants of COVID-19 and to the global epidemiological situation. On the other hand, the impact of Next Generation EU should provide a strong boost to the hardest-hit economies over the coming years, which is not yet integrated into today’s projections.
1d ago 11:42
Valdis Dombrovskis, who chairs the Commissioners’ Group on an Economy that Works for People, said:
Today’s forecast provides real hope at a time of great uncertainty for us all. The solid expected pick-up of growth in the second half of this year shows very clearly that we are turning the corner in overcoming this crisis.
A strong European response will be crucial to tackle issues such as job losses, a weakened corporate sector and rising inequalities. We will still have a great deal to do to contain the wider socio-economic fallout. Our recovery package will go a long way to supporting the recovery, backed up by vaccination roll-out and a likely upswing in global demand.
1d ago 11:39
Brussels sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’ lifts forecasts
The European Commission sees “light at the end of the tunnel” after a challenging winter, with European remaining in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is predicting that the euorozone and EU economies will return to their pre-crisis levels of output earlier than expected in the autumn, as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will allow governments to ease restrictions in the spring.
The Winter 2021 Economic Forecast projects that the euro area economy will grow by 3.8% in both 2021 and 2022. The forecast projects that the EU economy will grow by 3.7% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022.
After strong growth in the third quarter of 2020, economic activity contracted again in the fourth quarter as a second wave of the pandemic triggered renewed containment measures.
With those measures still in place, the EU and euro area economies are expected to contract in the first quarter of 2021. Economic growth is set to resume in the spring and gather momentum in the summer as vaccination programmes progress and containment measures gradually ease. An improved outlook for the global economy is also set to support the recovery.