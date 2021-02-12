Global False Eyelashes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

High demand of false eyelashes across cosmetics and fashion industries are likely to drive the global false eyelashes market. Synthetic hair sourced false eyelashes is estimated to witness the higher growth rate. High focus on innovations has led to production of unique and durable lashes which is likely to attract the consumers resulting in higher sale of false eyelashes.

The Global False Eyelashes Market Size has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 1,330.56 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.26%. By 2023, synthetic hair sourced false eyelashes will grow with a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period 2017-2023. High production yield through equipment and easy availability of synthetic material for false eyelashes has a positive impact on its market share. False eyelashes are found to be a key accessory in eye cosmetics and hence is witnessing a high demand throughout the globe.

Individual flare lashes will continue to dominate the false eyelashes market followed by strip full volume lashes based on the product-type. Individual flare lashes will hold more than 20% market share and it is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.43% by 2023. Individual natural lashes will witness highest growth rate during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Demand for fur and feather-based lashes is estimated to experience a surge during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the false eyelashes market and it is projected to reach more than USD 600 million with CAGR of 4.02% by 2023. North America will witness highest growth rate during forecast period 2017 to 2023 backed up by rise in disposable incomes and changing fashion trends. Europe region will witness moderate growth rate in false eyelashes market for the same period. Growing popularity of eye cosmetics in Europe and North America is driving the market of False Eyelashes in the region.

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major False Eyelashes market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes.

Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Mac Cosmetics (U.S.)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (U.S.)

Kiss Products Inc. (U.S.)

Ardell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Shu Uemura Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan)

Esqido Lashes (Canada)

The Global False Eyelashes market is segmented based on Raw Material, Product-Type, Production, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on Global False Eyelashes Market which contains information from 2017 to 2023. Global False Eyelashes market is projected to grow at the CAGR of more than 4.26% from 2017 to 2023.

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 118 market data tables and figures in 112 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global False Eyelashes Market information from 2017 to 2023“

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global false eyelashes market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.

