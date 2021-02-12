Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MarketResearchFuture.com (MRFR) in its recently Announced study report asserts that the “Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market” growing further will reach USD 4800 Mn. by 2023 with Top Companies and Mega Trends.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market – Summary

The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.1 Bn in 2017 to USD 4.81 Bn by the end of 2023. The steadily growing demand for nutraceutical products is expected to play an important role in driving the nutraceutical excipients market in the forthcoming years. Consumers are increasingly demanding nutraceutical products, which is supporting the growth of nutraceutical excipients sales. Excipients typically assist in the stabilization and protection of the final product from adverse and undesirable chemical reactions, making them an important preventive care product.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market – Scenario

The global demand for nutraceutical excipient continues to move upward. Tailwinds are helping the nutraceutical industry to flourish expediently. In recent years, sales of nutraceutical products have increased to significant extents, partly owing to the increased healthcare spending in various parts of the world.

Evolving eating habits and growing health consciousness among consumers is reflecting favorably on the global market for nutraceutical excipients. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 4800 Mn by 2023-end. At the same time, the expansion of the wellness industry is opening new windows of growth for nutraceutical items. The aforementioned factors and trends are expected to govern the global nutraceutical excipient market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

Market value, market share, player analysis, value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model, demand & supply: gap analysis, investment opportunities analysis, pricing analysis, technological trends, country level break down for function, type, form, and application.

Players Covered:

Cargill Corporation, Ingredion, Associated British Foods plc, Kerry, Roquette Freres SA, JRS PHARMA, Innophos, Inc., DowDupont, Sensient Technology Corporation, and Hilmar Ingredients.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market – Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North America market dominates the nutraceutical excipients market. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and chronic diseases drives the market growth in the region. The sedentary lifestyle is the primary factor fuelling the incidences of chronic diseases.

Also, other factors like the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the growing awareness among people towards the benefits of healthy diet, are increasing sales of nutraceutical and hence the market growth of nutraceutical excipients in the region.

The Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for the Nutraceutical excipients owing to the presence of well-established players and growing healthcare expenditures in the region. Certainly, the resurging economy is the main driving force increasing the market value in the region.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market – Segmentation

The global nutraceutical excipients market has been segmented based on function, form, application, type, and region. By function, the market has been segmented into fillers, diluents & bulking agents, binders, disintegrants, coating agents, lubricants, sweeteners, and colors & flavors. The fillers, diluents & bulking agents segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period. The binders segment holds the second spot and is also likely to witness a strong growth over 2023. By form, the market has been segmented into liquid and dry, with the former currently accounting for nearly 55% share of the market and reaching a valuation of more than USD 1 Bn in 2017.

The dry segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.34% during the review period. By application, the market has been segmented into probiotics & prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins & minerals. In 2017, the probiotics & prebiotics segment commanded 47.5% market share and is expected to expand at an above-average CAGR. However, the vitamins & minerals segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.92% over the course of the assessment period. By type, the market has been segmented into artificial and natural/organic. The artificial segment will continue to outperform the natural/organic segment in 2018 and beyond. However, the increased level of awareness among consumers about the benefits of natural/organic nutraceuticals products is expected to provide an impetus to the natural/organic segment.

