Global Application Development and Integration Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2021

About Application Development and Integration

Globally enterprises have been adopting application management solution and services to streamline their routine business processes. Application integration solutions is an important component which facilitates enterprises to exchange data and information through networking systems. CIOs are now spending on IT infrastructure solutions that are agile, flexible and cost-effective.

Application developers are embracing next-generation technologies such as DevOps and Agile software development. The DevOps technology has gained popularity in a short span of time as it enhances the speed of the application development process. The enterprise application development process is usually dynamic in nature as compared to consumer mobile application development process because of differences in end-user requirements.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the IT support services for application development and integration.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FUJITSU

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Red Hat

Other prominent vendors

• Accenture

• Atos

• BT Global Services

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• Dell Boomi

• HPE

• Infor

• Infosys

• InterSystems

• Kony

• Mindteck

• MuleSoft

• NEC

• SAP

• Scribe Software

• Serco

• Software AG

• TCS

• TIBCO Software

• Wipro

• Xoriant

Market driver

• Cost reduction and operational efficiency

Market driver

Market challenge

• Interoperability issues

Market challenge

Market trend

• Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



