Global Magnets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Magnets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Magnets market is segmented into
Neodymium
Ferrite
Samarium Cobalt
Alnico
Segment by Application, the Magnets market is segmented into
Electronics
Industrial
Automotive
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Magnets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Magnets market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Magnets Market Share Analysis
Magnets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Magnets by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Magnets business, the date to enter into the Magnets market, Magnets product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Hitachi Metals(Japan)
Daido Steel(Japan)
TDK(Japan)
Shin-etsu Chemical(Japan)
Arnold Magnetic(U.S.)
Lynas Corporation(Australia)
Electron Energy(U.S.)
Tengam Engineering(U.S.)
Adams Magnetic(U.S.)
Bunting Magnetics(U.S.)