Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Growing and strengthening retail network is expected to be the major driving force for the APAC organic personal care products market. Systematized retailing and promotion and effective branding by suppliers are projected to open new market openings for the organic personal care products market in APAC. Rise in capital investments is the key driver of the retail segment. Increase in number of mergers and acquisitions has resulted in the consolidation of the organic personal care products market in the Western European region.

Women are now careful about the products they use for their baby and are very conscious about the product content and ingredient used, so adding to the demand for organic infant care product has increased immensely in recent years. Major players are investing in e-commerce distribution channel, as consumers become approachable for new product launch and educate them with positive effects of chemical free products. Consumers are now aware of the fact that organic personal care products contain less or no preservatives, such awareness has become a positive driving force in recent years. Hence, the Organic personal care products market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6%.

The emphasis is on the development of innovative product lines. Thus, it is poised to offer a wide range of choices to the customers to choose from in the years to come. Availability of different products is expected to boost competition in the organic personal care products market and, thus, accelerate revenue growth. Also, the influx of investments in research & development is prognosticated to drive the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

By source, the organic personal care products market has been segmented into oilseeds, fruits extracts, vegetable extracts, essential oils, tea & coffee extracts, edible nut extracts, cocoa extracts, and others.

By distribution channel, the global organic personal care products market has been segmented into supermarkets, pharmacy & drug stores, department stores, direct selling, specialty stores, beauty salons, e-commerce, and others.

By type, the global organic personal care products market has been segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, eye care, cosmetics, and others.

By target group, the organic personal care products market has been segmented into infant, teenage, adult, and elderly.

The noted players profiled in this MRFR report are Alticor Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corp. (Japan), Avon Products Inc. (U.S.), L’oréal Group (France), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Mary Kay Inc. (U.S.), Revlon Inc. (U.K.), Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. (Switzerland), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan), and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.).

By region, the global organic personal care products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific signifies strong developmental opportunities. The exponentially growing population, coupled with rising per capita income, is projected to drive the proliferation of the organic personal care products market of the region over the assessment period. Also, the favorable regulatory laws of the region are anticipated to attract investments from global leaders, thus, supporting market expansion. North America and Europe are projected to exhibit moderate growth in the upcoming years. Increasing awareness about preservatives such as parabens is likely to catalyze the growth of the regional organic personal care products markets.

