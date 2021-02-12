Global Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Market Overview

Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market in terms of value is estimated to register 9.83% CAGR during the Forecast Period.

The Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the dies, jigs and other tools market owing to the presence of China, India, and Japan. The major key factors which intend to establish manufacturing facilities for automotive components and industrial components in the region are increase in sales of vehicles, low labor cost, growing economy, and continuous increase in ease of doing business.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8652

In 2018, North America held the second largest market share in the global dies, jigs and other tools market, mainly due to the growing investments in the automotive, aviation, and food processing and packaging industries and the presence of major market players in the region are the factors driving the demand for dies, jigs, and other tools in North America. The automotive industry is expecting to gain significant investment inflows by several major OEMs due to the rising demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, growing investments in the development of jigs and fixtures, increase in end use industries, and the increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects in North America are expected to drive the demand for dies, jigs, and other tools market in this region during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type the global dies, jigs and other tools market is segmented into dies, jigs and fixtures, stamping, and other tools. The stamping segment held the largest market share in 2018 as these tools offer quick and cost-effective solutions for metal processing. Stamping, is also known as a pressing tool, is used to convert flat metal sheets into specific shapes using metal forming techniques including blanking, punching, bending, and piercing.

ALSO READ :https://www.intensedebate.com/people/komal18051993

On the basis of application the global dies, jigs and other tools market is segmented into automobile, metalworking, electronics, plastics manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment held the largest market share in 2018. An increase in the production of vehicles and growing automotive parts industry are expected to enhance the demand for dies, jigs, and other tools in the automobile industry. Moreover, the increased production of parts and vehicles increase the need to ensure high productivity and maximum uptime, which further fuels the demand for the dies, jigs, and other tools in automotive applications.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market, by Region, 2018

Source: MRFR Analysis

Western Europe is expected to witness an excellent growth in the dies, jigs, and other tools market. The region is home to one of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools, automotive, electronics, consumer products, and others, globally, an increase in the adoption of advanced technology and an increase in import and export activities is expected to provide a boost to the growth of the market.

Germany is one of the major producers of dies, jigs and other tools in Western Europe. Growing construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries, time effectiveness, improved efficiency, and precision and accuracy provided across metalworking industries, including automobile and manufacturing industries are expected to drive the dies, jigs, and other tools market in the country during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@urvipr/J8BGFTI3C

Synopsis

The Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis type, the global dies, jigs and other tools market is segmented into stamping, jigs, and fixtures, dies and other tools. The stamping type segment is expected to dominate the market, due to quick and cost-effective solutions for metal processing offered by the stamping tools.

ALSO READ :https://letestresearchreports.blogspot.com/2021/02/marine-vfd-market-2021-growth-rate-and.html

Key Competitors

The Key Players of the Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market are Kennametal Inc. (US), Rotometrics (US), ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH (Germany), MISUMI Group Inc. (Japan), Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG (Austria), Midway Rotary Die Solutions (US), Tipco Punch Inc. (US), Sterling Industrial Products (India), Dies Plus (US), and AWEBA Werkzeugbau GmbH (Germany).

Market Segmentation

By Type – Dies, Jigs, And Fixtures, Stamping and Other Tools

By Application – Automobile, Metalworking, Electronics, Plastics Manufacturing, and Others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2018)?

Which segmentation (Type/Application) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

ALSO READ :https://energyandpowerblo.blogspot.com/2021/02/double-diaphragm-pumps-market-2021.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/