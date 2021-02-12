Global Rare Earth Materials Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Rare Earth Materials Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsThe global rare earth materials market size was valued at $5764.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $9165.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.85% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, Yttrium, Praseodymium. By application, the rare earth materials market is classified into Catalysts, Magnets, Polishing, Metallurgy, Batteries, Glass. On the basis of region, the rare earth materials industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Cerium

– Lanthanum

– Neodymium

– Yttrium

– Praseodymium

By Application:

– Catalysts

– Magnets

– Polishing

– Metallurgy

– Batteries

– Glass

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the rare earth materials market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Lynas Corporationn

– Treibacher Industrie AG

– HEFA Rare Earth Canada Ltd.

– Blue Line Corporation

– China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

– China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co., Ltd.

– Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

– Aluminum Corp of China Ltd.

– South China Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd.

– Guangdong Rare Earths Industry Group Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global rare earth materials market.

– To classify and forecast global rare earth materials market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global rare earth materials market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global rare earth materials market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global rare earth materials market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global rare earth materials market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of rare earth materials

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to rare earth materials

