Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

The global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. The growing preference towards aesthetics in construction, especially in Asia-Pacific countries have led to increased investment in interior designing industry. This further fuel the demand for wallpapers to which are used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the construction. This along with the properties such as durability, and eco-friendly materials adds to the market growth.

The growing construction industry, supportive government regulations & initiatives and investment in material R&D is expected to drive the demand for digitally printed wallpaper globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and unavailability of skilled labor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific region, to see a moderate increase in the digitally printed wallpaper market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market, followed by North America and Europe, primarily due to the increasing investments in Research & Development for advanced materials along with stable growth in the private construction market. The rise in construction industry is credited to private housing, remodeling/renovating projects, and commercial & infrastructure construction growth. Moreover, various benefits of digitally printed wallpaper such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and use eco-friendly material has further enhanced the demand for this market.

Residential segment, to occupy a dominant position in the overall Digitally Printed Wallpaper market

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate between the period of 2018 to 2023. The reason is attributed to the rapid urbanization which has resulted in the demand for private and residential spaces. These demands have been met by investments from domestic as well as foreign players. This coupled with the increasing renovation and remodeling projects in Europe and North America have been driving the market for digitally printed wallpaper in residential spaces.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global digitally printed wallpaper market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper market by material, by product, by end-user, and by region.

By Substrate

Nonwoven

Vinyl

Paper

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the digitally printed wallpaper market are A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany), Flavor Paper (US), 4walls (US), Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK), Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hollywood Monster (UK), Graham & Brown (UK), MX Display (UK), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US) among others.

