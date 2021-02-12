Global Education PC Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Education PC Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Insight

The global education PC market is expected to exhibit a robust 13.31% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global education PC market was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 48 billion by 2025, according to the MRFR report. The report presents a detailed look at the global education PC market’s growth trajectory and delivers accurate, reliable forecasts about the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Historical information about the education PC market is presented in detail in the report in order to build up a solid database about the market’s growth trajectory. Details about the market’s present condition are also enumerated in detail in the report to familiarize readers with the present status of the market. Based on this database, accurate projections are made for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. Major players operating in the global education PC market and major competitive trends observed in the education PC market are also examined in detail in the report. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Education PC Market.

Education PCs are a relatively recent addition to the education sector, but have rapidly become popular due to their multifarious and undeniable benefits. Education PCs allow students to access digital information at the touch of a button and from anywhere. This makes the education process more comprehensive and easier for students as well as educators. The growing use of digital learning mechanisms by education entities around the world is likely to remain a major driver for the global education PC market over the forecast period. Digital learning simplifies the process of education for students and educators and makes complicated information available at the touch of a button, making it a popular trend in the education sector. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global education PC market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global education PC market include NEC, HCL, AsusTek, Sony, LG, Compaq, Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba, Lenovo Group Ltd., HP, Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Dell Inc., Blackboard Inc., AT&T Technologies Inc., SMART Technologies Inc., and IBM Corporation.

In March 2018, Apple launched a lost-cost iPad for teachers and students. The 9.7-inch iPad features specialized classroom software to improve the iPad’s usability in schools. The iPad also provides a compatible Apple Pencil and several ARKit-enabled apps.

In May 2017, Acer launched a Windows 10 S convertible PC for education. The TravelMate Spin B1 features Windows 10 S education OS, Cortana, Continuum, and Ink, along with an active pen and a touchscreen display.

Segmentation:

The global education PC market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

By product, the global education PC market is segmented into desktop, laptop, and tablets.

By end use, the global education PC market is segmented into primary education, secondary education, higher education, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global education PC market and is likely to retain the position over the forecast period. Widespread adoption of digital education practices in North America and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major drivers for the education PC market in North America.

