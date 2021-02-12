Global General Purpose Hand Trucks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2027

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Under 150 pound
150 – 300 pound
300 – 600 pound
600 – 1,000 pound
Over 1,000 pound
Segment by Application
Garden
Mine
Building
Other
By Company
Harper Trucks, Inc.
Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)
Magliner
Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing, Inc.)
Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co., Ltd.
Qingdao Taifa Group
B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)
Wesco Industrial Products, LLC.
Maker Group Industry Limited
BIL Group
The Fairbanks Company
Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading
Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology
Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
