Global ECC Memory Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The global ECC memory market garners substantial traction. The market is driven by the increasing demand for big data, which puts stress on memory for data compression. The market growth also attributes to the growing adoption of ECC memory for large-scale data transmission and storage applications such as data centers, cloud servers, and workstations. Besides, the increasing number of social networking platforms and IoT devices escalate market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ECC Memory Market is poised to create a valuation of USD 13.08 BN by 2025, growing at 6.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019- 2025). In 2018, the market had created a value of USD 8.55 billion, registering a substantial CAGR. Vast volumes of data that has led to an increase in the construction of various data center facilities worldwide is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

Additionally, increasing ECC memory applications in DRAM and cache memory where data is stored temporarily boost the growth of the market. Also, the growing need for cloud computing substantiates market growth, increasing the numbers of data centers. Moreover, the increase in the production of new mobile computing devices pushes the development of the market, increasing the usages of data centers among various organizations.

Global ECC Memory Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Memory Error : Hard Error and Soft Error.

By Type : DDR4, DDR3, DDR2, DDR1, and others.

By Application : Data Centers, Workstation Servers, Cloud Servers, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global ECC Memory Database Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global ECC memory market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of several notable players and technical expertise rendered by them. Some of the key players, such as Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corporation, and Integrated Silicon Solution Inc, have brought innovative memory and storage solutions, introducing disruptive trends such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and autonomous vehicles.

Besides, the growing adoption of high-end smartphones and emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning drives the market demand. These companies are leaders in Moreover, the rising demand for ECC memory and DRAM in various end-use applications such as data centers for cloud computing applications to achieve scalability and improve the memory capacity and correction coding substantiate the regional market growth. The North American ECC memory market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global ECC memory market. The market is driven by the increasing demand for convenient transfer of files and large storage capacity. Additionally, the growing IT industry and high deployment of cloud computing technologies in medium and large enterprises push the regional market growth. The UK and Germany are the key markets increasing the ECC memory market share in the region.

Also, the growing numbers of data centers and cloud servers boost the size of the regional market. Furthermore, the high growth of the financial sector and healthcare heading with the increasing adoption of on-premises and on-cloud database infrastructures fosters regional market growth. The European ECC memory market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket throughout the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific ECC memory market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the growing investments in efficient ECC memory technology and its adoption in mid and large size enterprises propel the regional market growth. Besides, the presence of prominent market players and the rising trend of outsourcing service in real-time intelligence and the advanced predictive analytics on different applications support the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, initiatives taken towards the digitalization and promotion of emerging technologies such as mobility, IoT, business intelligence, cloud, and analytics, increase the market share of the region. India and China are significant markets acting as growth drivers for market growth. The APAC ECC memory market is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR during the anticipated period.

Major Players

Players leading the ECC memory market include Kingston Technology Corporation (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Other World Computing (OWC) (US), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan), Dell Inc (US), SK Hynix Inc (South Korea), Intel Corporation (US), I’M Intelligent Memory Limited (US), IBM Corporation (US), Black Diamond Memory (US), Nemix RAM (US), Adamanta Memory (US), and Brute Network (US), among others.

