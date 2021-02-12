Global Synthetic Lubricating Oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2027

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Organic Esters

Synthetic Hydrocarbons

Polyether

Polysiloxane (silicone oil)

Containing Oil

Phosphate

Segment by Application

Industrial Use

Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Exxon Mobil

Shell

BP Castrol

Chevron

Total

Idemitsu Kosan

BASF

Fuchs

Ashland Valvoline

JX

Lukoil

Petronas

Lanxess

Amsoil

Pertamina

CNPC

Sinopec

Delian Group

Original Chemical

LOPAL

GAOKE PETROCHEMICAL

COPTON

