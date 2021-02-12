Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Smart Grid Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Grid Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corp
Cisco Systems
Comverge Inc.
Cooper Power Systems, LLC
Echelon Corp
Elster Group SE
eMeter Corporation
GE Energy
Grid Net Inc.
Infrax Systems Inc.
Iskraemeco
Itron Inc.
Landis+GYR Ltd
OSIsoft LLC
Power Plus Communications AG
S&C Electric Co.
Schneider Electric SA
Trilliant Inc.
Ventyx Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Distribution Management Systems (DMS)
Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)
Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Outage Management Systems (OMS)
Smart Meter
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
