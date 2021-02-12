Global Drone Flight Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Drone Flight Management System is drone registration, user-friendly flight approval mechanisms, geo-fencing and drone traceability are some of the tools that can form a drone information management system in line with the ultimate objective of a future Unmanned Aerial Systems Traffic Management (UTM) system.
In 2018, the global Drone Flight Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drone Flight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Flight Management System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AeroVironment Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Parrot SA
SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ground controller
Data link
Onboard controller
Market segment by Application, split into
Fixed Wing Drone
Multiple Rotor Drone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drone Flight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drone Flight Management System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone Flight Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
