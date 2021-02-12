Exterior Wall System Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Future Prospects, Top Vendors, Regional Outlook, End Users and Forecast by 2024

Market Highlights

Over the past couple of years, globally, the demand for Exterior Wall Systems Market has seen moderate growth. Factors such as government funding for construction and the increasing preference for dry-building methods over wet construction methods are expected to drive demand for exterior wall systems. Governments around the world focus on improving their infrastructure and supporting it. In addition, they continue to concentrate on implementing various reforms and regulations to improve the development of their infrastructure and real-estate industries. These reforms and regulations are expected to drive the construction industry which is driving the demand for external wall systems, further. Rising public and private investment through manufacturing, commercial, and residential end-use industries is expected to boost demand for wall exterior systems on the global market significantly.

In addition, technical and creative advancements across various industries, including manufacturers of raw materials, are anticipated during the forecast period to boost the global demand for exterior wall system. In addition, the adoption of dry-building techniques instead of wet-building methods is expected to improve the outside wall system demand in various countries around the world. But business growth may be hampered by the tight government regulations regarding carbon emissions and the high manufacture costs and capital investments.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7915

Market Segmentation

The global market for the exterior wall system was segmented based on form , size, and end-use. The global market was segmented by form into ventilated façade, curtain wall systems, and unventilated façade. The ventilated façade segment accounted for the largest market share in the outdoor wall system market in 2018 , and is estimated to rise during the forecast period with the highest CAGR. One of the most popular outdoor covering technologies is a ventilated facade wall system, which provides protection against humidity and adverse weather conditions.

The world market was divided based on material, into brick & stone, metal panels, fiber cement, plasterboards, EIFS, glass panels, fiberglass panels, wood boards, ceramic tiles, high pressure laminate (hpl) boards, and others. In 2018, the The category of glass panels holds the largest market share in the outer wall device industry, and is expected to rise with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The global market was segmented into residential, business, and industrial, based on end-use. Because of the different construction projects in developing countries, the commercial segment held the largest market share in the exterior wall system sector. In fact, there has been an rise in the worldwide inflow of foreign direct investment ( FDI) into the construction industry. This has led to a rise in construction projects and real-estate growth, driving the global demand for exterior wall systems.

Regional Outlook

The global market for exterior wall systems was segmented into North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW).

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global demand for exterior wall systems in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. It can be attributed to the increasing number of construction projects , especially in developing countries such as China and India. Building industry growth in the region and government funding for infrastructure development is expected to increase demand for Asia-Pacific external wall systems during the forecast period.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/exterior-wall-system-market-7915

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating in the global exterior wall system market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), USG BORAL (Singapore), AGC Inc. (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Kronoplus Limited (Austria), EGGER Group (Austria), Fletcher Building (New Zealand), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), and ELEMENTIA (Mexico). Sika AG (Switzerland), LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), 3A Composites GmbH (Switzerland), CSR Limited (Australia), and Owens Corning (US).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objectives

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vinyl

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019-2024

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019-2024

5.3 Metal Panels

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019-2024

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019-2024

5.4 Brick & Stone

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019-2024

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019-2024

5.4 Fiber Cement

………….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com