ISO Shipping Container Market: 2021 Industry Size, Share, Outlook, Top Key Players, Recent Developments, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) offers primary, secondary as well as advanced information about the Global ISO Shipping Container Market 2020. Following a study of the growth prospects and the latest trends, MRFR reveals that the market can expand at a rate of close to 5.60% during the forecast period (2017 to 2022).

Top Drivers and Main Barriers

With the intense growth of the freight sector, the shipping container market can also gain massive traction over the coming years. Moreover, the rising stack heights on container ships combined with the expanding volumes of high-density cargo has boosted the loads as well as stresses on containers, leading to a high requirement for assessing the current container strength specifications. As a result, with the objective of bringing down the risk of conducting tasks from the top, manufacturers are coming up with several modifications for containers, which entails the operator to remain at the ground level while filling, loading and accessing all the points.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5033

Furthermore, it has been noted that seaborne trade is increasing rapidly across the globe. Additionally, surge in international trade, increasing import/export of manufactured goods, and the bulk transport of raw materials have also been observed across various economies. Reports say that the international shipping trade industry carries out roughly 90% of the world trade, and the boost in the seaborne trade can drive the growth of the ISO container market in the approaching years.

Apart from this, many government and non-government institutes are working on boosting the export capacity of various commodities, which ushers in an inflow of foreign currency within the country and region. To cite a reference, Increasing Agricultural Commodity Trade (IACT) project by the European Union is working on enhancing the export capacity of all the Pacific countries across sectors like livestock, forestry, agriculture, and more.

Market Segmentation

The exhaustive coverage of the global ISO shipping container market in the report specifies the primary segments as type and application.

The types considered in the market are high cube dry containers, standard dry containers, high cube refrigerated containers, and refrigerated containers. Standard dry containers, with a share of over 45%, led the market in 2016 and was valued at approximately USD 3,800 Million. The segmental shows a strong potential of achieving the highest growth rate in the years ahead.

The main applications of shipping containers are consumer goods transport, industrial transport, and food transport. Food transport accounted for the major share of more than 40%, in 2016, and held a value of roughly USD 3,500 Million. The segment can progress at the highest rate of close to 6% in the coming years.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iso-shipping-container-market-5033

Top Participants

The top participants in the global market for ISO shipping container include Evergreen Marine Corporation, CXIC Group, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Hoover Container Solutions Inc., CIMC, Sea Box Inc., SINGAMAS, Hapag-Lloyd, Charleston Marine Containers, Inc., Maersk Container Industry A/S, to name a few.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition 13

2.2 Scope Of The Study 13

2.3 Assumptions 13

2.4 Market Structure 14

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 15

3.2 Primary Research 16

3.3 Secondary Research 16

3.4 Market Size Estimation 16

3.5 Forecast Model 18

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers 20

4.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Shipping Containers In Seaborne Trade 20

4.1.2 Growing Demand Of Commodities 21

4.1.3 3. Expanding Industrial Base For Shipping Containers In China 22

4.2 Restraints 23

4.2.1 Fluctuation In Raw Material Prices 23

4.2.2 Slower Economic Growth 23

4.3 Opportunities 24

4.3.1 Expanding Market In China. 24

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis 25

5.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis 26

5.3 Raw Material Concentration Ratio 27

5.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure Of ISO Shipping Containers 27

6 Global ISO Shipping Container: Export and Import Analysis by Region

6.1 North America ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 28

6.2 Europe ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 29

6.3 China ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 30

6.4 Japan ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 31

6.5 India ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 32

6.6 South Korea ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 33

6.7 Southeast Asia ISO Shipping Container: Export And Import Analysis 34

…………..

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com