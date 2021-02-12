Global Electronic Medical Records Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Electronic Medical Records market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Medical Records market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Epic Systems Corporation
eClinicalWorks
Practice Fusion
NextGen Healthcare
Allscripts
Cerner
MEDITECH
General Electric Healthcare IT
Athenahealth
McKesson
AmazingCharts
e-MDs
Care360
Vitera
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stand-alone Systems
Integrated Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
