Global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Molecular diagnostics has highly accurate detection capabilities that uniquely further advance antibiotic management.Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to analyse biological markers in the genome and proteome—the individual’s genetic code and how their cells express their genes as proteins—by applying molecular biology to medical testing.

In 2018, the global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen

Hologic

BD

Biomerieux

Agilent Technologies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Along With The Diagnosis

Liquid Biopsy

Other Molecular Diagnostics

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

