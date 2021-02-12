Global Biogas Power Generation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

Biogas is the mixture of gases produced by the breakdown of organic matter in the absence of oxygen. Biogas can be produced from raw materials such as agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste. Biogas is a renewable energy source.

In 2018, the global Biogas Power Generation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biogas Power Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biogas Power Generation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Drax Group

DONG Energy A/S

Enel

Engie

EPH

EDF

RWE

Iberdralo

CEZ

Babcock & Wilcox

Ameresco, Inc

John Wood Group

Vattenfall AB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

External Combustion

Internal Combustion

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biogas Power Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biogas Power Generation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biogas Power Generation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

