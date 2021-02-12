Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.
In 2018, the global GPS Anti-Jamming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global GPS Anti-Jamming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS Anti-Jamming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Hexagon/NovAtel
Chemring Group
Cobham
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
Harris
FURUNO ELECTRIC CO
Tallysman
BAE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nulling Technique
Beam Steering Technique
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Unmanned Platform
Ground Platform
Naval Platform
Airborne Platform
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global GPS Anti-Jamming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the GPS Anti-Jamming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS Anti-Jamming are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
