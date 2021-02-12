Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

ALSO READ: http://wiseguy110.total-blog.com/global-washbasins-market-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2016-2027-22804526

In 2018, the global GPS Anti-Jamming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GPS Anti-Jamming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS Anti-Jamming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

ALSO READ: https://www.pearltrees.com/wiseguy110/wiseguy/id38010846/item344785105

The key players covered in this study

Hexagon/NovAtel

Chemring Group

Cobham

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Harris

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO

Tallysman

BAE

ALSO READ: https://www.bloglovin.com/@wiseguy110/global-washbasins-market-statistics-development

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Unmanned Platform

Ground Platform

Naval Platform

Airborne Platform

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Washbasins-Market-Industry-Analysis-Size-Share-Growth-Trends-and-Forecast-2016-2027-01-28

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GPS Anti-Jamming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GPS Anti-Jamming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS Anti-Jamming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1933832

https://thedailychronicle.in/