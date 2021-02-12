Global Luxury Resort Market Size, Shape, Value, and Competitive Landscape Forecast 2025

Scope of the Report:
The global Luxury Resort market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Luxury Resort
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Luxury Resort market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Luxury Resort market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Hilton
Marriott International
Hyatt Hotels
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
Kerzner International Resorts and ITC Hotels Limited
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tourist Resort
Casino Resort
Small Luxury Resort
Villa Resort
Theme Resort
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Seaside Resort
Forest Resort
Hot Spring Resort
Water View Resort
Mountain Rock Valley Resort