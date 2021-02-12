3D Concrete Printing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

The market growth attributes to the rising adoption of 3D printing technology across the construction industry. The technology is helping construction firms to create robust and well-designed infrastructures. Additive manufacturing of precast concrete is the most notable application of 3D printing systems.

Besides, the increase in population and rapid industrialization & urbanization drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising economic growth and increased purchasing power escalate the market share. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3d concrete printing market valuation is estimated to reach USD 69.9 MN by 2023, growing at 14.05% CAGR throughout the review period (2017 – 2023).

dditionally, rising upgrades in 3D printing technology and R&D funding & initiatives of public-private sectors boost the market growth. The 3D printed concrete wall is one of the largest market segments, witnessing significant demand from homes and residential complexes. Increasing numbers of commercial-scale 3D-printed concrete projects worldwide substantiate the market shares.

3D printing is a far more sustainable alternative to building with concrete and steel while maintaining reliable 3D printability and mechanical properties of composites. This printing technology has entirely revolutionized the construction sector, changing the way various concrete products were designed and built with greatly increased design flexibility and prototyping speed.

Conversely, the lack of expertise, rising costs, and knowledge about the technology are major factors projected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, evolving concrete 3D printing technology increasingly deployed in several construction projects involving large-scale buildings would support market growth throughout the review period.

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Concrete Type: Ready Mix, Precast Concrete, Shotcrete, High Density Concrete, and others.

By Application : Residential, Industrial, and others.

By End-Use : Walls, Floor, Roofs, Staircase, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World

3D Concrete Printing Market – Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global 3D concrete printing market. The largest market share attributes to the growing consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate. Besides, the presence of notable technology providers and the augmenting demand for 3d concrete printing technology positively impact the growth of the market.

Moreover, the spurting rise in construction sectors across the region, witnessing increasing residential as well as commercial construction activities, boosts the market share. In North America, US is the largest market for 3D concrete printing, contributing to the overall regional market exponentially.

Also, factors such as the rising expenses in building & construction and increased adoption of the 3D technology impact the market growth. The North American concrete printing market is projected to retain its dominance, growing at 14.20% CAGR throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global 3D concrete printing market. The market growth is driven by favorable government initiatives for developing the technology and the presence of well-established market players. Additionally, the rapidly growing markets in Germany, the UK, and France influence the regional market growth. The European 3D concrete printing market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket, registering 13.20% CAGR over the forecast period.

The 3D concrete printing market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the rising adoption of the technology and substantial investments to expand 3D printing capabilities foster the regional market growth.

Furthermore, the proliferating construction sectors and increasing expenses act as significant tailwinds for the regional market’s growth. China, South Korea, Japan, and India account for considerable shares in the regional market. The APAC 3D concrete printing market is expected to register 14.51% CAGR during the assessment period.

3D Concrete Printing Market – Competitive Analysis

The 3D concrete printing market appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new technologies/product launches. Industry players make substantial investments to drive R & D to develop new products & technologies and increase their global footprints.

Major Players:

Players active in the global 3D concrete printing market include Winsun Global (China), Dus Architects (The Netherlands), Skanska AB (Sweden), Foster + Partners (London), Cybe Construction (The Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), Apis Cor (Russia), and Balfour Beatty (US), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

November 14, 2020 —- LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), a global leader in building solutions, announced its partnership with Southeast University (Nanjing, China) to drive research into 3D printing construction. LafargeHolcim manufactures various building materials, and it is sponsoring research into on-site 3D printing concrete and mortars for sustainable construction.

LafargeHolcim wants to make 3D printing construction more efficient while lowering its carbon footprint, aiming to become a full 3D printing solutions provider. Southeast University researchers have been working on sustainable construction and the development of 3D printing concrete technology.

