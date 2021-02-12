Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

Based on the ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. Among all, the mineral salts segment is dominating the market followed by yeast extracts. In mineral salts segment, potassium chloride is the most commonly used ingredient as a substitute of salt owing to the health benefits associated with it without compromising the flavor and taste of the food.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-door-control-module-market-to-witness-expansion-at-75-cagr-by-2025-opportunity-assessment-market-challenges-key-vendor-analysis-vendor-landscape-by-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sizing-and-thickening-agents-market-potential-growth-share-demand-covid-19-overview-and-industry-analysis-of-key-players–research-forecasts-by-2023-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/prom-dresses-market-emerging-trend-growth-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/premium-cosmetics-market-emerging-trend-growth-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/toys-market-emerging-trend-growth-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-19

https://thedailychronicle.in/