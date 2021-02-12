Tonic Water Market Significant Profits Estimated to be generated by 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future’s assessment of the global tonic water market reveals significant growth, the details of which have been included in MRFR’s latest report on the subject. Over the forecasted period from 2020 to 2023, the global tonic water market is set to grow at a considerable pace. Tonic water is carbonated water which quinine which is considered to have several medicinal properties. Known for its bitter taste, tonic was famously mixed with gin to create a more palatable beverage and has gone on to become an iconic cocktail which is consumed even today.

Present day tonic water is often sweetened to cover up the bitter taste of quinine. However, the beverage is just as popular as a mixer in various cocktails or as a refreshing beverage when drunk by itself. The growing consumption of carbonated beverages by a globally increasing population is expected to be a significant factor which is inducing market growth. Its popularity as a cocktail mixer in tandem with the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages is expected to be a significant driver of growth. Moreover, tonic water has an interesting effect due to its properties. Quinine is highly sensitive to UV rays and will give off a fluorescent right glow-in-the-dark effect when exposed to light. As a result, the use of tonic water for DIY novelties among young children is growing at a rapid pace, thus driving market demand. Other than these factors, the global tonic water market is likely to grow due to its perceived medical values and refreshing nature.

Tonic water does contain sugar to cover the bitter flavor of quinine which is expected to prove as a deterrent in a global environment where health consciousness is taking center stage. However, manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of new flavors and other products using tonic water to expand the market. This is expected to produce several new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Market players included in MRFR’s Global Tonic Water Market report are Hansen Beverage Company Inc., SodaStream International Ltd, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, A.S. Watson Group, Seagram Company Ltd., White Rock Beverages, East Imperial, Fever-Tree, FENTIMANS and Stirrings.

