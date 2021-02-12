Organic Baby Food Market Worldwide Analysis, Future Growth, Gross Margin

Market Overview

The multi-billion-dollar market for organic baby food will continue to witness an uptrend over the next couple of years. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report reveals that the global market for organic baby food will reach a valuation of more than USD 17 Bn by the end of 2027, projected at a CAGR of 11.73% between 2017 and 2027. Changing consumer preference and growing consumer interest in health food and beverage items is influencing the global demand for organic baby food. At the same time, stricter quality requirements has prompted manufacturers to refrain from using low-grade ingredients in their products.

This is one of the most important trends influencing the global organic baby food market. Meanwhile, innovative packaging, use of specific organic ingredients that have significant health benefits primarily focused towards cognitive and physical development are some of other key trends noticed in the organic baby food market. Today, demand for products that suit the busy lifestyle of parent has increased exponentially. Realizing the opportunities, manufacturers are investing heavily in convenient “on-the-go” packaging with clean labelling. Global sales of organic baby food are also increasing due to the rising level of awareness about feeding healthier food to their babies. In advanced countries, organic baby food is becoming a top choice among parent as they can help address several health issues commonly found in babies.

Key Players Analysis

Some of premium companies profiled in MRFR’s report include Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) and Bellamy’s Australia (Australia)

