Global PET Lidding Films Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global PET Lidding Films Market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 995.4 Million by 2025, with 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report covers segmentation and market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Lidding films include oriented peel and non-peel seal ovenable lidding polyester films. They a cost-effective solution designed to eliminate the components traditionally used in packaging products. Lidding films can incorporate custom package designs, logos, nutrition facts, bar codes, and tamper-evident protection.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent players profiled in the PET lidding films market are Amcor PLC (Australia), Mondi (Austria), Berry Global INC (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Uflex LTD (India), Plastopil (Israel),

Wipak Walsrode Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Clifton Packaging Group Limited (UK), Impak Films Pty. Ltd (Australia).

Mergers & acquisitions and collaborations are a few of the strategies that these companies have adopted to stay ahead of the rest.

Segmental Analysis

The Global PET Lidding Films Market is segmented based on product Type, Application and End Use.

On the basis of product type, The high barrier lidding films dominated the global market as they help in reducing product waste by extending the shelf life of a product by maintaining product freshness.

Based on application, the global PET lidding films market is divided into trays, cups, jars & bottles and others. The trays segment accounted for the larger market share due to rise in online food delivery applications globally to increase the need for lidding films for trays along with rapid urbanization and busy work schedules in urban cities boosting the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market.

By end use, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, and others. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with increasing advancements in the pharmaceutical industry owing to growing research & development in the field of medicine boosting the demand for PET lidding films

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global PET lidding films market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the world. In 2018, Europe was the leading market with a market valuation of USD 222.5 Million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 330.5 Million by 2025, with a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period.

