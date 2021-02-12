Financial Advisory Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

Financial Advisory Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Financial Advisory Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate Finance

Accounting Advisory

Tax Advisory

Transaction Services

Real Estate Advisory

Risk Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Financial Advisory Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Financial Advisory Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Morgan Stanley

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

KPMG International Cooperative

PwC

HSBC Holdings Plc

BNP Paribas S.A

Deutsche Bank AG

