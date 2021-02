Global Sternal Closure Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Summary:

The global market for sternal closure devices was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2018. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2024.The global market is segmented based on the type, material, procedure and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Sternal wound complications such as deep sternal wound infections are one of the most dangerous multifactorial life-threatening complications in cardiac surgery. Despite advances in treatment and prevention strategies, the incidence rate remains high, ranging between REDACTED% and REDACTED%. A stable sternal closure plays an important role in sternal healing along with other preventative measures. Severalinnovative closure techniques, including reinforced wires, primary plating and cables, have beenproposed for maximizing sternal stability, especially in high-risk patients. Hence, a deep understanding of these devices is important.Report Scope:

This report provides a detailed description of the market for sternal closure devices. The report highlights the current and future market potential of sternal closure devices and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancements, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024 as well as market rankings for key market players. The report segments the market for devices based on types, material, procedure and geography. Based on types, the market is segmented into closure devices and bone cement. Closure devices are further segmented into wires, plates and screws, cables, and clips. Based on materials, the closure devices market is segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and titanium. Furthermore, the sternal closure devices market is segmented by procedure into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy.

Report Includes:

– 57 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for sternal closure devices

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Information on sternotomy and details about how it helps in performing complex surgical interventions

– Coverage of technological advancements, and research and development activities in the closure devices sector

– Market share analysis of sternal closure devices based on types of devices, types of procedures, materials and geography,

Evaluation of market status, impact on future and market forecast of the industry

– Discussion on factors affecting the market, regulatory trends, industry structure, and patent statuses

– Profiles of key companies in the industry including, A&E Medical Corp., DePuy Synthes, Jace Medical LLC, Praesidia Srl, KLS Martin Group and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.A&e Medical Corp.

Abyrx Inc.

Acute Innovations Llc

DEPUY SYNTHES

Dispomedica Gmbh

Idear S.r.l

Jace Medical Llc

Jeil Medical Corp.

KINAMED INC.

Kls Martin Group

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Praesidia Srl

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC.

