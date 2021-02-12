Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest high-performance tire yarn market during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. Europe is also likely to exhibit a sizeable demand for high-performance tire yarn during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for High-Performance Tire Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High-Performance Tire Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hyosung

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Firestone

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Indorama Ventures

Asahi Kasei

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Shenma Industrial

Junma Tyre Cord

Jinlun Group

Jiangsu Haiyang

Shandong Xiangyu

Shifeng Group

Shandong Tianheng

Shandong Hesheng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

Other

