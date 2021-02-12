Global Wheeled Excavator Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global wheeled excavator market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the review period. With the increasing investment in the construction and mining vertical across several countries, the global wheeled excavator market 2020 is likely to expand. The development in technologies like air to water intercooler engine, which generates lucrative results, is likely to augment the global wheeled excavator market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for ‘smart cities’ and ‘megacities’ in developing nations is another significant cause of the expansion of the market. Besides, attributes such as load-sensing hydraulics, unique ride control, dedicated swing pump, work-toll versatility, and hydraulically driven cooling fan are augmenting the expansion of the market. However, the wheeled excavators are not suitable for the hilly areas due to the low grip of the ground, and the expenses in maintaining cost are some of the factors which hamper the growth of the global wheeled excavator market.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the dynamics of the market. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with report.

Market Segmentation

The global wheeled excavator market can be segregated based on application, type, and region.

Based on the application, the global wheeled excavator market can be classified into public utilities, mining & oil well, infrastructure, and others. The infrastructure segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global wheeled excavator market can be classified into large excavators, heavy excavators, and mini excavators.

On the basis of region, the global wheeled excavator market can be classified into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis, the APAC region is likely to dominate the global wheeled excavator market in terms of market share and size. Several dominating players in the market assist the APAC region is propelling. The APAC region consists of the fastest developing economies of the world. The construction sector is excelling in the region due to the growing demand for smart cities from developing countries. Besides, the development of the urban area in the APAC is also anticipated to propel the market. China, Japan, and India are the prospering countries of the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is likely to exhibit similar growth to the APAC region. Oman and U.A.E are likely to contribute significantly to the expansion of the market. On the contrary, the advanced regions like Europe and North America are likely to show moderate or limited growth because of saturation on the construction industry. However, the breakthrough of COVID-19 is likely to cause a change in market dynamics. Many regions are likely to be affected by the pandemic and may suffer a downfall during the pandemic. The suffered regions will take time to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global wheeled excavator market are Sany Group Co. Ltd. (China) J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (U.K.), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. (China), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), and Volvo Construction Equipment (Belgium).

Industry News

May 2020

Wacker Neuson, a North American company, is not providing three excavators with a triple boom configuration. The EW65 and EW100 excavators will feature a standard triple boom, while the ET90 tracked model will offer it as an optional configuration.



