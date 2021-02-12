PVC Tile Flooring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

PVC Tile Flooring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Tile Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the PVC Tile Flooring market is segmented into

150 mm

225 mm

305 mm

Other

Segment by Application, the PVC Tile Flooring market is segmented into

Household

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PVC Tile Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PVC Tile Flooring market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PVC Tile Flooring Market Share Analysis

PVC Tile Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PVC Tile Flooring business, the date to enter into the PVC Tile Flooring market, PVC Tile Flooring product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Tarkett

BONIE

Polyflor

Hanwha

Forbo

MONDO

Bor Flor

Golden Mouse

