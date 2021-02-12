Global Report: Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Size, share and Forecast

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Analysis

The global seasonal affective disorder market is predicted to touch USD 694.9 million at a 4.2% CAGR by 2023, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a form of depression which is associated with changes in seasons. It starts as well as ends within the same time of the year. Social withdrawal, loss of ability to concentrate, weight gain, increased appetite, and hopelessness are some of its major symptoms.

Various factors are propelling the seasonal affective disorder market growth. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include growing awareness and increasing prevalence of the seasonal affective disorder, rising physician visits associated to this disorder, lack of exercise, changing lifestyle, and adoption and availability of new seasonal affective disorder treatments. Additional factors pushing market growth include an increase in geriatric population, technological development, improved distribution network, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

On the contrary, higher preference for light therapy and expanding market for generic drugs are factors that may hinder the seasonal affective disorder market growth.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the seasonal affective disorder market report on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end user.

Based on type, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into spring and summer SAD, fall and winter SAD, and others.

Based on diagnosis, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into psychological evaluation, lab tests, physical exam, and others. The lab test segment is further segmented into thyroid blood tests, complete blood count, and others. The psychological evaluation segment is again segmented into direct observation tests, vocational tests, neuropsychological tests, aptitude tests, achievement tests, attitude tests, personality tests, and intelligence tests.

Based on treatment, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into counselling, psychotherapy, medications, light therapy, and others. The medications segment has been further segmented into antidepressants and others. Antidepressants have been again segmented into reuptake inhibitors and others. The psychotherapy segment has further been segmented into gestalt therapy, existential psychotherapy, cognitive analytical therapy, body psychotherapy, behavioral therapy, attachment-based psychotherapy, art therapy, and others.

Based on end user, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into medical research centers, academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Regional Analysis

By region, the seasonal affective disorder market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing awareness regarding different mental disorders and changing lifestyle. The US, South America, and Brazil are the key contributors in this region.

The seasonal affective disorder market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising prevalence of seasonal affective disorder and severe depression. The UK, Ireland, Germany, and France are the key contributors in this region.

The seasonal affective disorder market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to growing awareness, changing lifestyle, availability of products and treatments, and developing health facilities.

The seasonal affective disorder market in the Middle East and Africa will have a slow growth over the forecast period. This is owing to limited access to healthcare facilities, less awareness about seasonal affective disorder, and low prevalence rate. The countries in the Middle East are leading the market owing to rising expenditure on health and developed healthcare infrastructure.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global seasonal affective disorder market report include Pfizer Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), and AbbVie Inc. (US).

February 2019: Australia based medtech startup, Active Wearables has come up with a wearable, Pocket Sky that has been specially designed for combating conditions that result from poor access to sunlight and time shifts. This device can be used as glasses and emits blue light for emulating sunlight, and suppress melatonin production. Pocket Sky can aid with conditions which are based on restricted sunlight, including seasonal affective disorder and also problems with circadian rhythms, including shift work order and jetlag.

