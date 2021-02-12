Global USB Type-C Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for USB Type-C is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the USB Type-C in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Belkin International, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Diodes, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HDMI

MHL

Thunderbolt

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computing

Consumer electronics

Wireless

Automotive

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe USB Type-C product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of USB Type-C, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of USB Type-C in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the USB Type-C competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the USB Type-C breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, USB Type-C market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe USB Type-C sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

