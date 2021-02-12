Mobile Cloud Market 2021 – 2023: Global Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Size, Growth, Industry Segments, Supply, Demand and Regional Study

Mobile Cloud Market Overview:

A mobile cloud refers to a branch of cloud computing where applications, data, and services of a mobile, generally a smartphone, can be hosted from a cloud. Mobile devices generally come in different screen sizes, specifications, and operating systems. Hence, the development of applications for different models for diverse operating systems also requires cross-platform expertise. Mobile cloud aids the application developers to overcome such situations through the deployment of the application on a cloud server that can provide multi-platform support to the users.

Some of the major contributors to the ascension of the global mobile cloud market include the rising adoption of cloud-based technology and various advancements in mobile devices. In addition, snowballing availability of mobile internet broadband is also driving the Mobile Cloud Market growth. Furthermore, cloud-based technology, when used with mobile, provides different features such as flexibility, speed, and reliability. Due to the implementation of cloud services, the application is built easily and can also be updated without hassle.

Cloud services also solve various storage and data backup issues faced by application users. Coupled with that, with data integration enabled by cloud technology, mobile users can conveniently and securely assemble the data stored on cloud from any place and at any time. However, security and privacy are challenges associated with mobile cloud technology, that are poised to restrict the ascension of the market over the conjecture period. The global mobile cloud market is anticipated to register a speedy CAGR of 22% during the estimate period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1238

Major Key Players:

Some prominent players present in the global mobile cloud market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), DELL EMC Corporation ( U.S.), Alibaba Group (China), and APPLE Inc. (U.S.).

Mobile Cloud Market Segmentation:

The global mobile cloud market is studied for various segments that are based on service, deployment, application, and region.

Based on service, the global mobile cloud market is segmented into software, platform, and infrastructure.

Based on deployment, the mobile cloud market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid cloud.

Based on application, the mobile cloud market is segmented into entertainment, industrial, utilities, finance, healthcare, automotive, and education.

Mobile Cloud Market Detailed Regional Analysis:

The mobile cloud market is projected to exhibit fast ascension over the forecast period, garnering a market revenue valuation of USD 66 billion by the end of the forecast period. The global mobile cloud market has been segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe includes Russia, while the segment of Rest of the World includes a study of the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Among these segments, the global mobile cloud market is dominated by North America during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the first adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Also, this regional segment has a sophisticated and well-established infrastructure. Plus, the presence of a majority of cloud computing organizations that are investing heavily in the research and development of the mobile cloud platforms is also supplementing the growth of the global mobile cloud market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is assessed to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period in the global mobile cloud market. This can be due to the incidence of a number of prominent mobile equipment manufacturers in China. Also, government policies and regulations are also supportive of the adoption of digital services and cloud-based services in the APAC region.

Industry Update:

October 2019: IBM, together with Samsung Electronics announced a new joint platform that leverages IBM Cloud and AI capabilities, and Samsung’s mobile offerings.

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/display-controller-market-size-share-comprehensive-research-study-developments-key-players-analysis-and-potential-of-the-industry-2023-2021-01-29

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/8k-display-resolution-market-size-global-opportunities-comprehensive-research-study-top-leaders-future-trends-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-29

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-automation-system-market-analysis-by-size-share-regional-trends-industrial-insights-future-prospects-and-global-opportunities-explored-2022-2021-01-29

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/