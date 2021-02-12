Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Capsule coffee machines are the latest kinds of coffee machines for the preparation of perfectly brewed coffee. The manufacturers of capsule coffee machine put the coffee in a sealed plastic or aluminum capsule in advance, then filling it with nitrogen in order to ensure freshness. The process is cheap, simple, cost-effective, with lighter and higher volume compared to the ordinary machines. The global Covid-19 Impact on Capsule Coffee Machine Market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 7.86%, surpassing a valuation of USD 8,261.4 Million during the forecast period (2014-2025).

The capsule coffee machine market is likely to gain huge attention in the foreseeable future and is gaining huge popularity due to the convenience it offers. With the surging demand for coffee across the globe, the sales of capsule coffee machine have increased globally. The surging adoption of innovative products is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the overall market. Constant advancements made in the capsule machine technology upgraded with innovative concepts, latest features, and applications are evolving to offer improved quality and capacity, with low maintenance cost and minimum energy consumption. Thus, advancing technology in capsule coffee machine will encourage the market growth across the globe.

On the contrary, the price constraints of these coffee machines are likely to hinder the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market: Segmental Analysis

The capsule coffee machine market has been segmented based on type and application.

By type, the market is segmented into open-sourced system and closed-source system. Of these, the closed-source system is predicted to command the largest share. The supplier or the manufacturer of the machine provides capsules and no other capsules which can be used in the machine. This system is highly favored by brand-loyal customers, preferring a specific brand of coffee.

By application, the market comprises commercial and household. Of these, the household segment acquires a larger share and is estimated to retain its growth owing to the surging consumption of coffee, especially in emerging nations. The increasing number of cafes and restaurants across the globe is contributing the market growth in the commercial segment.

Regional Frontiers

The capsule coffee machine market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the capsule coffee machine market in the regions of North America is predicted to garner the largest share, in terms of volume as well as value. The region acquired a share of 34.84% in 2018. In this region, the U.S. is likely to be the major contributor.

The market in the Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR of 8.55%, mainly due to the rising consumption of coffee, especially in emerging markets like India and China. Also, the rise in per capita income of the regional population will influence the market growth to a large extent. Increased consumer awareness regarding technologically advanced products has further initiated the sales of such capsule machines on a large scale. Rising inclination towards consumption of coffee and surging cultural trends are influencing the market growth in the region.

Europe accounts for a considerable share, mainly due to the high consumption of coffee and evolving preferences in terms of flavors. Nations like the U.K., Germany, Finland, and Switzerland are contributing to the market growth in Europe. Moreover, the increased number of European consumers willing to pay high prices for specialty and premium coffees will encourage the market growth in the coming years.

