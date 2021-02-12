Global Professional A2P SMS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Professional A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional A2P SMS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Amazon Web Services
Plivo
Clickatell
Textmarks
Textmagic
Clockwork
SMS Matrix
SMS Central
Twilio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
