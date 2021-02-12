Global Food Packaging Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Food Packaging Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Packaging Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

Tüv Süd

Mérieux Nutrisciences

EMSL Analytical

ALS

OMIC

Westpak

EAG

Fera Science

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Testing

Chemical Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper & Board

Layer Packaging

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

