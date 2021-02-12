Global Animation Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2026

Global Animation Software Market was valued US$ 250 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 490 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.78 % during forecast period.

Animation software produces animated images by using computer graphics. It contains libraries of animations, automatic lip synching, customizable characters, and pre-defined sets. With the rising popularity of internet, demand for animated entertainment is being expanded and broadcasting hours by cable TV operators. Other factor contributing to the growth of animation software market is the increase in usage of smart phones. Still, easy availability of open source animation software is the major barrier adversely affecting the growth of this market.

ALSO READ: https://wiseguy5689.blogspot.com/2021/01/global-and-united-states-web-hosting.html

Current animation industry is influenced by huge multinational studios as well as TV broadcast companies and cable channel companies. They are engaging in activities from pre-production to distribution, as well as original sources of revenue like DVD sales & intellectual property licensing. Multinational studios influence various forms of partnership, joint ventures and co-production with global partners.

Adding visual effects and there are built-in functions by which it is possible to take the back-up of work in progress. Defects in using 2D animation software is, it is costly and one needs to be proficient in using computers. 3D animation software is used for making visuals that are accurate and visually stunning. This software is introduced to create blockbuster movies like Batman and Transformers to take imaginary thoughts to real life. There are several tools that are made available for the artist to make the creation look real, still, the error being that learning 3D animation software takes too much time and can be learned only under proper guidance.

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@wiseguy1/kZhs0tfg2

Rising adoption of animation software by industry verticals for cartoons, movies, and games is estimated to be fueling the market during forecast period. Additionally, the growing popularity of internet and broadcasting hours by cable TV operators is also expected to increase the market growth. However, growth in data stealing is limiting growth of market. Also, increasing usage of smart phones is one of the major factor driving growth of animation software market. As, there is a massive competition amongst the vendors to provide animation application which are being supported by android and Mac platform.

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/7equc

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Toon Boom Animation Inc, Autodesk Inc are some of the key players in the animation software market.

Scope of Global Animation Software Market:

Global Animation Software Market by Product Type:

Stop Motion

Flipbook Animation

2D Animation

3D Animation

Global Animation Software Market by Industry Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Online Education

Others

ALSO READ: http://guys.alltdesign.com/global-and-united-states-web-hosting-service-market-upcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-2020-2026-17967066

Global Animation Software Market by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market include:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)

BIONATICS (France)

Caligari Corporation (US)

Corel Corporation (Canada)

Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)

Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)

Digimania Ltd. (UK)

Electric Image, Inc. (US)

MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)

Xara Group Limited (UK)

MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)

NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)

NewTek, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)

Pixar, Inc. (US)

Planetside Software LLC (US)

Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)

STRATA (US)

ALSO READ: http://wiseguy.designertoblog.com/27764099/global-and-united-states-web-hosting-service-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2020-2026

https://thedailychronicle.in/